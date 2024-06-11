MILFORD, DE - The Milford Police Department is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left one man injured.
Police say they were called to Bayhealth Sussex Campus on June 9th just after 4:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting victim. Investigators learned the 37-year-old victim had been shot near Allen Way and Tull Way at the Brightway Commons Apartment Complex in Milford. The victim, according to police, arrived at the hospital via a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening injury.
Milford Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 302-422-8081 ext. 5170.