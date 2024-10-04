DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Dover man after a 3-year-old reportedly picked up an unsecured gun and shot another man Thursday.
Police say they were called to a home on David Hall Road on October 3rd just before 8:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The man’s injuries were not life threatening and he was taken to a nearby hospital.
The ensuing investigation, according to police, revealed 25-year-old Cody Toomey was working on a car in the driveway with the victim. Police say Toomey left a gun on the front steps of the house while they were working and a 3-year-old relative picked it up. The toddler then fired the gun, striking the victim, according to police.
Toomey was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,000 secured bond on the following charge:
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 2 counts