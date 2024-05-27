BISHOPVILLE, MD.- The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Bishopville.
The sheriff says 56-year-old Harold J. Gray Jr., from Bishopville, was involved in a crash on Back Creek Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Investigators say Gray died at the scene.
No further details were released by law enforcement.
Members of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash, please contact Deputy First Class Chris Parr at cparr@co.worcester.md.us.