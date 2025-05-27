DEADLY CRASH GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man Monday night. 

Police say they were called to the 600 block of North DuPont Highway just before 11 p.m. on reports of a car hitting a utility pole. Upon arrival, investigators found a Toyota Camry that had struck the pole and caught fire. Dover Fire Department was then called to extinguish the flames and extricate the driver. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive. 

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

Police say their investigation revealed the Camry was driving south on North DuPont Highway when it drove off the road and into the utility pole for unknown reasons. Authorities have not currently established if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you