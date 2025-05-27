DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man Monday night.
Police say they were called to the 600 block of North DuPont Highway just before 11 p.m. on reports of a car hitting a utility pole. Upon arrival, investigators found a Toyota Camry that had struck the pole and caught fire. Dover Fire Department was then called to extinguish the flames and extricate the driver. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive.
The driver’s identity has not yet been released.
Police say their investigation revealed the Camry was driving south on North DuPont Highway when it drove off the road and into the utility pole for unknown reasons. Authorities have not currently established if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.