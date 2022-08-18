SELBYVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured in Selbyville.
Police said that just after 8 a.m., a Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road and approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard and approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. Police said that for reasons still unknown, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard, according to police.
The operator of the Honda Civic, a 28-year-old man from Frankford, Del., was properly restrained. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
The operator of the Toyota Rav-4, a 24-year-old woman from Rockaway, N.J., was properly restrained. She was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Rav-4, a 16-year-old girl, also from Rockaway, N.J., was properly restrained. She was transported via ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in this incident. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the collision was being investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Senior Cpl. R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.