TASLEY, VA - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last week that left one man injured in Tasley.
The Sheriff’s Office says they were first alerted to the shooting by the Onley Police Department on February 28th just before midnight, when an Onley Police officer found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes on Coastal Blvd. Police then found the vehicle was occupied by a man suffering from a gunshot wound, at which time the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was notified.
The victim was flown to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional for his injury but was then taken to University of Maryland Medical Hospital. He is in stable condition, according to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact them at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.