CAMBRIDGE, MD - 'One Mission Cambridge' is expanding its operations to better serve the increasing number of people seeking assistance each month. The organization has acquired the neighboring property, a move aimed at accommodating the hundreds of people it supports regularly.
Susan Lamont, manager of One Mission Cambridge, highlighted the growing demand, stating, "We serve about 375 people a month that come in." She also explained that they see new faces every day, so this space will allow them to help everyone and make them feel more comfortable.
The expanded facility will enhance the organization's ability to provide essential services. Visitors are already able to grab a number and shop for food, engage in social activities, or receive assistance with food stamps, IDs, and birth certificates. But once the new space is operational, shopping in the pantry and other assistance will be handled in the separate areas.
"We are more than doubling our space," Lamont explained. "We are going to move our shopping area over to the new space, and this area will become even more of a chat and lunch area."
Regular users of One Mission Cambridge's services have expressed their appreciation for the expansion. Cambridge resident Berry Eastep remarked, "It gets a little crowded in here, so they can do their prayers in there and eat. Cambridge has come a long way with a lot of different resources for helping homeless people and those in need."
Another resident, Don Henneghen, emphasized the importance of such facilities. "It's very convenient for a lot of people, especially those who are homeless. They help you get housing and other necessities. They definitely need to expand, and we need more places like this all over Dorchester County and the Eastern Shore. There's a significant homeless problem in this county that many people aren't aware of."
One Mission Cambridge is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Donations are accepted during these hours. For more information click here.