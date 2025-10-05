CHINCOTEAGUE, V.a. - Meet Chance ! The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company announced Oct. 5 that one more Chincoteague foal was born, making this pony the 103rd of the 2025 foal season.
Chance's mother is pony Little Duckie. Chincoteague officials say Little Duckie was at Stoney Creek Chincoteagues in Pennsylvania due to a "suspension problem and subsequent lameness." She then had the baby colt in late September.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. thinks Chance will be the last Chincoteague foal born this year.