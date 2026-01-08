REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Demolition and construction on the One Rehoboth project are set to resume in September 2026, representatives from the Onix Group told city officials this week.
The updated timeline follows City approval of the project’s final amendment in December and additional planning that became necessary after the former Sirocco Hotel was demolished.
Developers said the demolition revealed previously unknown issues involving the foundations of neighboring properties, requiring design adjustments. As a result, the project team opted to delay the start of work until after the height of the 2026 summer season to reduce disruptions and limit construction impacts to a single summer.
“The City of Rehoboth Beach supports the decision to start demo and construction on One Rehoboth in September 2026,” City Manager Taylour Tedder said in a statement. “This gives our businesses, residents and visitors the summer season without additional fencing, detours and construction. Instead of two summers being impacted, it will just be one.”
Construction is expected to take approximately 18 to 19 months, with completion targeted for spring 2028.
City officials said tenants in the existing buildings will be allowed to remain open through this summer before demolition begins. Developers also plan to add additional signage around the site to inform the public, and the property will remain secured. The City will extend the demolition permit to allow work to begin in September.