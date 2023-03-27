EASTON, Md. - The Easton Police Department rescued a person from a fire at an Easton home late last night.
Just after midnight on Monday, the Easton Police and the Easton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting a kitchen fire on Janets Way. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the occupant, Lou Satchell, collapsed during the course of the fire. Satchell was rescued by Easton Police Department officers before the arrival of the fire department.
Satchell was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton for life threatening injuries before being transferred to Bayview Medical Center for continued treatment.
Thirteen firefighters from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department had the flames under control in half an hour. A total of $10,000 of estimated losses was reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.