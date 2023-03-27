Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&