Students in Texas show their support for Lulu M. Ross Elementary School

Courtesy of Lulu M. Ross Elementary School 

MILFORD, Del. - From supply drives in Delaware to gift cards from Texas, support is pouring in for Lulu M. Ross Elementary School after Sunday morning’s catastrophic fire.

In a message thanking supporters, the Milford school said it was “truly humbled” by the fundraisers, supply drives, givebacks, and messages of encouragement received in the first 60 hours following the fire.

That support has stretched beyond Delaware. According to the school, one student has family in Texas whose school is cheering on Lulu Ross and purchasing Amazon gift cards for its staff.

“To be loved so selflessly leaves us speechless,” the school wrote in a social media post Tuesday.

The fire significantly damaged the school’s lobby, front offices and library, forcing the district to cancel classes for Ross students for the week. No students or employees were inside, and no one was hurt.

As the school community works to get back on its feet, its message to those helping was simple: Thank you.

“Thank you just doesn’t seem like quite enough, but THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts,” the school wrote. “We are one team. One family. Ross strong.”

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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