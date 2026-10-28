MILFORD, Del. - From supply drives in Delaware to gift cards from Texas, support is pouring in for Lulu M. Ross Elementary School after Sunday morning’s catastrophic fire.
In a message thanking supporters, the Milford school said it was “truly humbled” by the fundraisers, supply drives, givebacks, and messages of encouragement received in the first 60 hours following the fire.
That support has stretched beyond Delaware. According to the school, one student has family in Texas whose school is cheering on Lulu Ross and purchasing Amazon gift cards for its staff.
“To be loved so selflessly leaves us speechless,” the school wrote in a social media post Tuesday.
The fire significantly damaged the school’s lobby, front offices and library, forcing the district to cancel classes for Ross students for the week. No students or employees were inside, and no one was hurt.
As the school community works to get back on its feet, its message to those helping was simple: Thank you.
“Thank you just doesn’t seem like quite enough, but THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts,” the school wrote. “We are one team. One family. Ross strong.”