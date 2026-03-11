SALISBURY, Md. - For all the milestones attached to Butch Waller’s name, the man himself still sounds more concerned about practice than posterity.
Ask Waller what feels different about reaching another state championship game in his 60th and final season as Wicomico High School’s boys basketball coach, and he does not immediately drift into nostalgia. He talks about routine. He talks about work. He talks like a coach who still has a job to finish.
“I still have to do the laundry after practice,” Waller said. “I still have to set up the drills, still sort this out after practice, the film sessions, et cetera.”
That answer says as much about Waller as any banner, trophy or win total ever could.
His place in Maryland basketball history was already secure long before this season tipped off. The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association has recognized Waller as the winningest boys basketball coach in Maryland public school history, a distinction that made his legacy untouchable well before this final postseason run began.
And yet, this March has given that legacy a deeply personal final act.
Wicomico defeated Southern 66-51 in the Class 2A state semifinal Tuesday night, sending the Indians to the state championship game for the first time since 2019. The win moved Wicomico into a March 17 championship matchup against Henry E. Lackey at 7:30 p.m. at UMBC, after Lackey beat Middletown 59-51 in the other semifinal.
For a coach in his final season, it is the kind of setup people naturally want to call storybook. Waller is not wired that way. He does not want to look too far ahead. He does not want his players looking there either.
“You don’t want to put your eggs in the basket until you get a basket,” he said.
Still, even Waller knows what is at stake. A win next week would give him a second state title and the kind of ending few high school coaches ever get the chance to chase. Delmarva Sports Network reported it would be his first state championship since the 2002 season.
What makes this run stand out to Waller is not simply the destination. It is how his team got there.
“If you’d asked me early December, I would have said, ‘I don’t know,’” Waller said. “We got three transfers. We got nine homegrown guys. We’re a little bit in disarray right now.”
Now, four months later, his uncertainty has been replaced by conviction.
“They have peaked at the right time,” he said. “They are together. Everybody is connected. We have absolutely no problem. They’re ready to play.”
Waller said this group’s identity starts with its depth. He called the team unusual because all 12 players can contribute, a luxury that gives Wicomico options and energy deep into games.
“This group is athletic,” Waller said. “This is a very unusual group because we’re 12 deep. All 12 of those guys can play.”
That depth mattered in the semifinal win over Southern. Wicomico led by just one point at halftime before taking control in the second half and pulling away for the 15-point victory.
Inside the program, Waller said there has been a number attached to this season from the very beginning: 28.
He told his players in late November that 28 was the number that mattered most. At first, they thought he was talking about wins. He was talking about games.
“If you play 28, you’ve played them all,” Waller said. “This is as many as you can play in public school in Maryland.”
Now Wicomico has reached that point, with one final game left and the top of the mountain in sight.
For the players, the moment carries an added emotional weight because of who is leading them there.
“It means a lot,” Wicomico player Tyson Hayward said. “He’s been to states a lot where he hasn’t won. He’s only won one time. So for him to go to a state championship, that would be everything.”
Hayward said Waller’s impact on him has extended far beyond basketball.
“He means everything to me,” Hayward said. “He’s given me the confidence that I have.”
That kind of response helps explain why this story resonates beyond a single scoreboard. Waller is not just chasing one more win. He is closing a chapter that has stretched across generations at Wicomico.
He said when he first arrived out of college, the plan was to stay one year. Instead, blue and gold became his life. He turned down other opportunities, stayed rooted at Wicomico, and built a career that made him inseparable from the school itself.
“What does it mean to be a Wi-Hi Indian?” Waller said. “Blue and gold runs through my veins.”
Even now, retirement does not sound like an option Waller is considering. Waller joked(?) that he still might be at the end of the bench or somewhere nearby, still helping out, still passing along what he has learned. He said he has no interest in standing still.
“To me, life is like riding a bicycle,” Waller said. “If you want to keep your balance, you’ve got to keep moving.”
For now, though, movement means one more practice, one more game plan and one more shot.
The résumé is already complete. The legacy is already there. But after 60 years, Butch Waller and Wicomico still have one more night to add to the story.