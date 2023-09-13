PARKSLEY, Va. - It has been one year since 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor went missing.
Taylor told her family she was traveling with her friend, truck driver Danny McNeal.
He died in a fiery crash on I-85 in North Carolina on September 14th of last year. McNeal's body was recovered from the truck's wreckage. Some of Taylor's belongings were found at the wreck site, but her body was never recovered.
An Exmore, Va. police body camera video shared with WBOC by the Taylor family features a woman's voice, and the family believes it was Alyssa.
"You're riding in the truck with him and you barely know him? That doesn't sound like a good idea," an officer is heard asking a woman inside of a truck.
A woman's voice is heard repeatedly, but it is hard to make out what she is saying.
Taylor's aunt Shelly Payton says she cannot believe it has been one year since her disappearance.
"Heartbreaking. Because we all knew that she was in that truck but then when we went there and heard her voice, then we knew she was in that truck," she said.
Alyssa's aunt Sabrina Taylor says her absence has been especially difficult on Alyssa's 5 and 8-year-old children.
"She's a mother you know, she loved her kids, she honestly did. She wanted her kids to have a good life, a good home, to be raised good so, it's hard," she said, fighting back tears.
North Carolina Highway Patrol tells WBOC there are no new updates in the investigation into the truck crash.
The Accomack County Sheriff's Office had been leading the investigation into Taylor's disappearance. WBOC reached out repeatedly to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson over a five day period, but did not receive an update on the investigation.
Taylor's family is continuing to press investigators for answers, but Payton says they're losing hope and looking at hiring a private investigator.
"It's frustrating, it's very frustrating because we still don't know whether or not we need to mourn Alyssa or keep looking for Alyssa, we're just frustrated," she said.