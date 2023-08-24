OCEAN PINES ASSOC. LOGO

Courtesy: Ocean Pines Association Facebook

OCEAN PINES, Md.-The Ocean Pines Elections Committee on Thursday announced voting totals for the 2023 Board of Directors Election.    

 Voting totals were as follows:  

  • John Latham: 2,237 
  • Jerry Murphy: 1,460 
  • Elaine Brady: 2,293 
  • Jeff Heavner: 1,849 

Elections Committee Chairman Tom Piatti said Brady and Latham had each earned three-year terms on the Board, and Heavner earned a one-year term. 

Per Ocean Pines Bylaws, elections results will be validated during the Annual Meeting on Saturday, if there is a quorum. If there is no quorum, the Board will call a special meeting to validate the results.  

The Annual Meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in the Clubhouse Meeting Room on 100 Clubhouse Drive.   