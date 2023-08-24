OCEAN PINES, Md.-The Ocean Pines Elections Committee on Thursday announced voting totals for the 2023 Board of Directors Election.
Voting totals were as follows:
- John Latham: 2,237
- Jerry Murphy: 1,460
- Elaine Brady: 2,293
- Jeff Heavner: 1,849
Elections Committee Chairman Tom Piatti said Brady and Latham had each earned three-year terms on the Board, and Heavner earned a one-year term.
Per Ocean Pines Bylaws, elections results will be validated during the Annual Meeting on Saturday, if there is a quorum. If there is no quorum, the Board will call a special meeting to validate the results.
The Annual Meeting is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in the Clubhouse Meeting Room on 100 Clubhouse Drive.