PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A regular offering of open-air drug markets has been broken up in Somerset Co. following a lengthy investigation.
Members of the Somerset Co. Narcotics Task Force (SCNTF) report targeting organized drug distribution happening in the county following citizen complaints and information provided by local law enforcement and informants.
The SCNTF identified several open-air drug markets frequented by specific distributors on an almost daily basis and conducted several arrests.
Dale Emerson White, 43, was arrested and charged with:
- CDS Distribution Narcotic
- CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotic
- CDS Possession Narcotic
- CDS Possession Paraphernalia
- Disorderly Conduct
- Fail to Obey Lawful Order
- Resist/Interfere with Arrest
Shaleel Amir Harris was arrested and charged with:
- Firearm Use Felony/Violent Crime
- CDS Distribute Etc. with Firearm
- Firearm Drug Trafficking Crime
- Possess Regulated Firearm Being Under 21
- Wear, Carry, and Transport Handgun on Person
- Loaded Handgun on Person/Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
- Handgun: Wear, Carry, and Transport In-Vehicle/Public Roads
- CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotic CDS Marijuana 10+ grams
In all, seven people were arrested for drug-related crimes and three for outstanding warrants.