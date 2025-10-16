CAMDEN, DE— An operating referendum will soon be heading to Caesar Rodney School District voters. District leaders say the long-overdue funding is needed to keep up with growth and rising costs, though neighbors remain divided.
On October 13, the Caesar Rodney School District Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of an operating referendum scheduled for February.
The district's last successful referendum was in 2015. A 2023 attempt did not pass, which district leaders say tightened the budget and prompted major adjustments.
Meaghan Brennan, the district's director of business and finance, says financial pressures have grown over the past 10 years, making the upcoming referendum critical.
"Our revenue right now is not keeping pace with our expenditures, so the referendum would be very helpful in supporting the increased costs across the board."
Caesar Rodney Superintendent Corey Miklus emphasized the need for additional funding, noting that providing necessary resources for students has been challenging without it.
"As the years go on, without passing a referendum, the costs become tighter."
Brennan says the district estimates that if approved, the referendum would raise about $6.1 million, costing taxpayers roughly $274 more annually.
"On February 9th, we are going out for an operating referendum that would increase 9.22 cents per $100 of assessed property value."
The current rate of 14.74 cents would rise to 23.96 cents starting July 1 of next year and continue annually.
While the increase is significant, district leaders say the money will directly support student safety, staffing, programs, and transportation — all key to building the district's strong future.
David Failing, a school board member, says this referendum is essential to supporting students and ensuring they have every opportunity to succeed.
"It's needed for us to continue to deliver the school this community expects: high-quality arts, education, and sports."
However, taxpayers in the Caesar Rodney School District remain divided.
Richard Cadena, a Camden neighbor and father of two children in the district, says he fully supports the referendum.
"If you want to keep seeing the community grow and you care about it, you need to put money into it and invest in it."
However, Camden resident Bob Mooney expressed concern about the referendum, citing the impact on seniors with fixed incomes amid rising expenses.
"They're assuming seniors can accommodate the cost. Those of us on fixed incomes should be exempt."
The operating referendum will appear on the special election ballot on February 9, with a weather contingency date set for February 18.