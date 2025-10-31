RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced a new initiative targeting sex offenders in the Commonwealth in an effort to protect trick-or-treaters this Halloween.
“Operation Porch Lights Out,” according to Youngkin, will encourage collaboration between the Virginia Department of Corrections and law enforcement agencies to proactively remind sex offenders under community supervision about prohibited Halloween activities.
Sex offenders under supervision have been told not to decorate their homes or hand out candy, Youngkin says. Curfews have also been established for sex offenders, and Youngkin says probation and parole districts will be conducting random home contacts.
“When it comes to protecting our children and keeping Virginia communities safe, we take no chances,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Operation Porch Lights Out is another example of our administration’s commitment to proactive law enforcement and partnership across agencies. I’m grateful for the dedicated men and women of the Virginia Department of Corrections and the Virginia State Police for their tireless work to ensure that families across the Commonwealth can enjoy a safe and fun Halloween.”
Sex offenders living in communities hosting fall events for children have also been told not to attend.
Youngkin says the Department of Corrections filed 11 probation violations following Halloween night compliance checks on sex offenders in 2024.