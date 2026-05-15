BERLIN, Md. - Opponents of a proposed Globalinx cable landing station near Ocean City Municipal Airport say they are continuing to push for answers after a packed public meeting this week.
The project would bring a cable landing station to land along the Route 611 corridor. A cable landing station is where undersea internet cables come ashore and connect to internet lines on land.
Joan Carpenter, a local property owner and member of the Assateague Maryland Coastal Community Coalition, said the group formed after property owners learned about the proposal earlier this year. She said the coalition is focused on transparency and protecting the area’s rural and coastal character.
“The Maryland Coastal Community Coalition really was formed to help inform the local community property owners, as well as those who are very interested in protecting our rural lifestyle,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said the coalition has concerns about possible impacts to the natural environment, nearby protected lands, noise and infrastructure. She said the project’s location is a major issue.
“What we’re unified on is that this is not the right location for a building like this,” Carpenter said.
A cemetery tied to the Purnell family has also become a major concern. County Commissioner Eric Fiori said he learned about the cemetery only days before the community meeting. He said the Purnell family spoke about the history of the cemetery and what has happened to the site over time.
“It opened my eyes to other lost graveyards as well within the county,” Fiori said. “It’s something that I’m going to look into because this is a huge issue.”
Fiori said Globalinx acknowledged the cemetery and said the company would work with the family to address concerns at the site.
The commissioner also said the meeting raised an important zoning issue. According to Fiori, Globalinx confirmed it is not a public utility. Fiori said he believes that means the proposed project does not currently fit the property’s C-2 zoning.
“As of right now, they are non-compliant for their project,” Fiori said.
Fiori said Globalinx could try to move forward by seeking a text amendment or going before the Board of Zoning Appeals. He said he believes both paths are narrow.
Carpenter said the coalition plans to continue organizing, sharing information and reviewing what was discussed at the meeting before deciding on next steps.
The project has not received final county approval. Globalinx has described the proposal as a cable landing station, not a large data center.