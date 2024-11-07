GEORGETOWN, Del. -- On Thursday, several former candidates in Delaware's 2024 election came together to celebrate Return Day and bury the hatchet in Georgetown.
During the historic Return Day parade, several candidates rode side by side in convertibles or horse-drawn carriages through the Circle and downtown.
Delaware Governor-Elect Matt Meyer and his former contester, Delaware State Representative Mike Ramone, say they have already built a relationship through their work.
"Between Mike Ramone and I, I don't think there's much of a hatchet," says Meyer. "He presented a vision for the state, and we're going to work together moving forward to make sure we deliver for Delawareans."
"I don't have to agree with one hundred percent of what the Matt Meyer governor's office is going to be like, but I do need to respect that he's our governor," says Rep. Ramone. "He's going to do the best he can, and he's not an evil human being who wants to blow up the world."
Delaware House District 20 incumbent Representative Stell Parker Selby and her former opponent, Dr. Nikki Miller, also rode side by side. The two say they hope to send a message of unity to the rest of Delaware and the nation.
"At the end of the day, we both live in the same place, and we need to show other people how we should be doing it," says Miller.
"We all need to work together and make sure our country stays strong and that we are doing things for each other and with each other," says Parker Selby.
Following the parade, many of the candidates sat on stage together and looked on as political rivals officially buried the hatchet sand from Lewes Beach.