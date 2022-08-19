SALISBURY, Md. - A 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Wicomico County Fair opened with a ribbon cutting.
The past few years have been difficult for such events because of the COVID pandemic, and more recently, uncertainty in the economy.
But those matters have not stopped vendors from coming to the 2022 edition of the Fair.
"We are so excited," said Amber Smith of Dogwood and Fir Designs. "I think it's going to be a great turnout. I've got to talk to some of the other vendors, everyone just seems like they're having a blast."
Rose Taylor of Pocomoke City is bringing Worcester County wares to Wicomico, and it's her first year selling at the county fair.
"I am feeling positive," Taylor said. "I'm going to stay positive. And I'm hoping that the weather stays good and the crowds come out and spend money with all our vendors."
In conversations, though, folks kept making comparisons - many quite favorable - to July's Delaware State Fair, a far larger event.
"It's more local I'd say," said Braden Glushakow of Phat Boys BBQ & Seafood. "This is definitely smaller scale, but it has its advantages because you get to see a lot of friends and family that may not make the trip up to Harrington."
Autumn Townsend of Allen, Md. said the smaller scale of the fair makes it easier for exhibitors to share their knowledge in a more intimate environment.
"You probably can hear people talking when you're around," said Townsend. "It's just not as hectic and crazy, and a lot more settled down. You get to talk to a lot more people and learn about stuff."
The Wicomico County Fair is open Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 noon until 6 p.m. Admission and parking is free!
In the Fair world, there's something for everyone on Delmarva - big and boisterous state fairs, and smaller more relaxed county fairs, all with their own unique charms and attractions.