DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach Patrol Captain Todd Fritchman spoke to council members during Friday’s town council meeting, recommending an ordinance for flying objects used during sporting and recreational activities. This includes frisbees, footballs, kites, and more.
Captain Fritchman says some people argue that the beach patrol can only determine when something is unsafe, not whether an activity can be played. With the way sports are evolving, Fritchman says catering to these activities is a priority.
“We try to position them in and away from active and passive beach users and try to accommodate everyone we can, even during the regulatory periods,” he says. “But some people are reluctant to even be moved or asked to be moved in situations where they are posing a threat. And so then, to avoid confrontation or pushy issues, if you will, we prefer to have some kind of a backing that gives us the oversight to have people move.”
Fritchman says while there have been incidents in the past involving people being injured by flying objects, he says it is less common since beach patrol implemented its current policy. Lexi Sterling grew up in Dewey Beach. She says playing catch was a part of the fun of the beach, and she doesn’t see an issue with these activities.
“I understand having certain restrictions where the balls and frisbees and whatever can be flying,” she says. “Usually I feel like people who play those types of games stick by the dunes. I think as long as they're not around other people, I don't think it should be considered a problem.”
Town Manager Bill Zolper says he wants everyone who comes to Dewey Beach to have a great time, but also to have fun safely on the beach.
“All we can do is consider: Do we give Captain Fritchman more power to be able to do things over the beach and to regulate, when he could tell folks, ‘Hey, it's too crowded, you can't use that Frisbee. It's too crowded, you can't use that football.’ I think that's something we should really consider,” he says.
Fritchman says there are currently rules on the weekends and holidays, from the hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where sports activities are restricted. This applies to flying objects that have the potential to hit another active or passive beach user.