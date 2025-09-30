SALISBURY, M.d. - Outten Brothers Home Furnishings announced they are going out of business on Sept. 30 after 78 years in Salisbury.
The final liquidation sale is expected to open to the public Oct. 2, and they also say the building is for sale as well.
Outten Bros. Inc. was founded by Edward Outten and his brothers in 1947. Outten opened the Salisbury store in 1958, and after his retirement in 1992, his son Jeff took over, and his three children, April, Michael, and Jason worked in the family business as well. Warehouse manager Roland Powell Jr. bought the business from Jeff Outten in 2016, later rebranding to Outten Brothers Home Furnishings. In 2023, April Outten married Powell, keeping the Outten family legacy in the furniture retail business.
"Outten Brothers has always been about family, service, and community," Powell said. "It's been an honor to carry on this legacy and April and I are deeply grateful to our customers for supporting us through the years."
The liquidation sale is set to be held on Oct. 2 at 413 North Salisbury Boulevard.