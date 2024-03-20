BERLIN, MD - U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin have announced $1.2m for a Berlin bridge project to connect two sides of Berlin separated by Route 113.
The Senators say the funds were secured through the Inflation Reduction Act and will be used for the planning and design of a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Rt. 113 in Berlin. The project will also go towards the planning of other sidewalk and street crossing improvements aimed at connecting both sides of the Town, according to Cardin and Van Hollen.
The Senators say they wrote to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in support of the request for funding last fall.
“The Town of Berlin is grateful for Senator Cardin and Van Hollen’s support and advocacy for our ‘Bridging the Highway that Divides Berlin: Reconnecting Neighborhoods Split by US-113 project,” said Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall. “The grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will allow the Town of Berlin to make meaningful progress toward providing equitable and safe access to schools, shopping, and healthcare services for all community members. We look forward to working with community members and the Maryland Department of Transportation to develop an inclusive plan that overcomes the highway that divides our small town.”
Cardin and Van Hollen say the bridge project will remedy a longstanding lack of safe access to schools, shopping, recreation, healthcare, and jobs for many neighbors in Berlin.
As WBOC's Kyle Orens previously reported, Berlin has been seeking federal funding to assist with the proposed project for some time. On September 28th, the town applied for the Reconnecting Neighborhoods and Neighborhood Access and Equity Grant, which this $1.2 million is provided through.