GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Brandywine Valley SPCA held a Mega Adoption event at all their locations this past weekend, to help shelter pets find their forever homes. At the Georgetown and Dover locations, over 140 pets were adopted.
The BVSPCA partnered with national nonprofit, Petco Love, to have all adoption fees be $35 for the weekend event.
In Georgetown alone on the first day of the event, more than 70 pets were adopted.
All pets were spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on their vaccines.
The BVSPCA also announced today that from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, all large adult dogs will have sponsored adoption fees.
The BVSPCA Delmarva locations are 1757 Horsepond Road in Dover and 22918 Dupont Boulevard in Georgetown.