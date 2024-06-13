DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a robbery at Perfume Palace in the Dover Mall that resulted in significant losses for the store Wednesday night.
According to police, officers were called to the mall just before 8 p.m. on June 12th on reports of a robbery. Investigators say two suspects dressed in black and wearing face coverings came into the store, said they were armed, and demanded a victim turn over store property.
The owner of Perfume Palace tells WBOC they reviewed inventory Thursday and found $13,000 worth of products had been taken in the robbery.
Dover Police say the are currently no additional leads and ask anyone with information to call them at 302-736-7130.