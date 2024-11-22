DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD - The Dorchester County Council has received over $1 million in grant funds this week to bring broadband internet to difficult to serve areas.
According to the Dorchester County Government, the County Council confirmed the receipt of a $1,100,000 grant award through the Connect Maryland: Home Stretch for Difficult to Serve Properties FY2024 on November 19th. The funding will be used to install broadband to areas currently underserved due to long lanes or private roads.
Under the program, properties may be eligible for up to $8,000 each for funding assistance to install broadband. Dorchester County officials say homes or businesses currently in broadband service areas without service due to their location may also qualify.
Internet service providers may also contribute funding, according to county officials, which may lead to some property owners seeing no installation costs. The installations will be on a first come, first served basis until the grant funding is depleted. December 31, 2025, is the deadline for construction.
Property owners wishing to apply for grant funds can request a cost estimate or further information by calling the Dorchester County Finance Department at 410-228-7291 or by emailing broadband@docogonet.com.