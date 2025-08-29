WASHINGTON, D.C. - Maryland’s U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks have announced over $1 million in federal funds to help students in need as they pursue higher education on the Eastern Shore.
According to the senators, the funds are aimed at supporting low-income, first-generation, and disabled students pursue their degrees.
“A quality education opens doors to good-paying jobs and meaningful opportunities, but many still face unnecessary and unfair barriers to academic achievement – especially when it comes to college,” said Senator Van Hollen. “These federal investments will enable the Eastern Shore’s colleges to provide students with the resources they need to overcome obstacles and succeed in school and beyond.”
The senators say the funds have been awarded as follows:
-$669,583 to Chesapeake College
-$272,364 to Wor-Wic Community College
-$272,364 to Salisbury University
“I believe every person should have access to a great education, which is why I am so proud to work alongside Senator Van Hollen to secure funding for our colleges on the Eastern Shore,” said Senator Alsobrooks. “Education unlocks opportunities to succeed. Not only will this funding help support students in need of additional resources, it will ultimately fuel our economy and create our next generation of leaders.”