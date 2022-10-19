DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.– More than $1 million in funding will go to make improvements on a wastewater treatment plant in Dorchester County.
U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced $1,218,000 in federal funding to improve the Twin Cities Wastewater Treatment Plant serving the towns of Secretary and East New Market.
This fiscal year 2022 appropriations funding is administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants Program. The money will provide a state-of-the-art nutrient removal system, which will ensure sanitary sewer service for over 1,300 residents, address sanitary concerns for the discharge into the Warwick River and Chesapeake Bay and support environmental protection initiatives.
“This grant is going to breathe new life into a facility that has been in dire need of improvements. The project will help prevent pollutants from entering the Warwick River and ultimately, the Chesapeake Bay. Today’s announcement affirms our dedication to the health of Marylanders and the Bay,” said the lawmakers.
The Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants Program provides funding for sanitary sewage disposal, clean and reliable drinking water, and storm water drainage in rural areas.