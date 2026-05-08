SALISBURY, Md. — Dozens of people rappelled down the side of The Ross in Salisbury on Friday as part of the “Over the Edge for ALICE” fundraiser benefiting families in need on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
The event, organized by the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore, featured 56 participants descending the 14-story building after each had raised a minimum of $1,100 to earn a spot.
“The first leaning back is hard, but you feel really safe. They do an incredible job. So I felt so good about it,” participant Mary Mengason said. She's a chairperson with UWLES and one of the first to walk down the building.
Many participants said the cause outweighed the fear of heights.
“I’m scared of heights,” Mengason said. “I would not be doing this if it weren’t for such a great cause. I believe in United Way and what they do for our community. Everything stays local. That’s the only reason I did it.”
The fundraiser supports ALICE families — an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — referring to working households that struggle to meet basic needs despite earning incomes above the federal poverty level.
This was the second year the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore hosted the event, which raised more than $100,000, according to CEO Pam Gregory.
“Wages are really outpacing the cost of living,” Gregory said. “Getting enough in the bank every month to just meet the basic needs is really tough. People rely on the United Way to try to help those resources be there, so that they have the dollars, the team, the food, the transportation, what they need to make it happen.”
Organizers said the funds raised will help provide resources such as food, transportation, and financial assistance to families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Those interested in learning more about UWLES can visit their website.