PRINCESS ANNE, MD - The Princess Anne Police Department is seeking the public’s help with an investigation into two shootings early Tuesday.
Police say the first shooting occurred just before 2:40 a.m. on July 2nd on Pine Knoll Drive. Investigators were told multiple shots had been fired and found a nearby home and vehicle had been damaged by gunfire. No victims were found at the time.
Police were then called to Tidal Health a short time later on reports of two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities say they then learned of a second shooting on Hampden Ave near Progress Lane sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. Neither victims’ wounds were critical, according to police.
Investigators ask anyone with information on these incidents to contact them at 410-651-1822 or by email at info@princessannepolice.com.