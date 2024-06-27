CAMBRIDGE, MD - Three owners of Cambridge-based Safe Chain Solutions have been indicted on multiple charges including conspiracy to traffic mislabeled medical products and wire fraud following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to court documents acquired by WBOC, Adam Brosius, Patrick Boyd, and Charles Boyd have been charged in United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida for allegedly distributing diverted HIV medications throughout the country, including Miami-Dade County in Florida.
Diverted drugs are prescription drugs removed from regulated distribution channels and then reintroduced into the wholesale marketplace, according to court documents.
Investigators claim Brosius and the Boyds bought diverted HIV drugs and then resold them to pharmacies throughout the country. HIV medications were sold that were misbranded and appeared worn, suggesting they’d been previously dispensed, court records read. Some pharmacies noticed the quality issues and complained to Safe Chain, but investigators claim Brosius and his co-conspirators ignored the complaints and continued selling the diverted medications.
Some Safe Chain customers who had purchased HIV medication also had complaints of receiving container with drugs other than their prescribed HIV medication, according to charging documents. Investigators once again say those complaints went ignored, and Safe Chain owners continued buying and reselling “adulterated, misbranded, and diverted HIV drugs from the same supplier for many months after the complaints.”
Brosius and the Boyds all face the following charges:
-Conspiracy to introduce adulterated and misbranded drugs
-Introduction of a misbranded drug into interstate commerce
-Conspiracy to traffic in medical products with false documentation
-Conspiracy to commit wire fraud\
-Wire fraud