OXFORD, MD - The Oxford-Bellevue Ferry, America's oldest privately owned ferry, is closed as it undergoes maintenance. This comes during it's busiest time of the season.
The ferry is known for taking cars and people across the Tred Avon River in Talbot County. Gregory Ashe is visiting the area with his wife and had to change their travel plans because of the ferry's closure.
"We are staying in Saint Michael's, which is kind of just the other side of the Tred Avon River," said Ashe. "Instead, we basically had to go all the way back to Easton."
Locals recognize that this is not the best time of year for the ferry to be down, since this is it's busiest tourist season.
"It's one of the busiest times of the year," said Samuel Robert Taylor Jr.. "I guess they have a reason why they did it, but they did it at a bad time."
There is no timeline yet as to when the ferry will be in operation, but updates will be announced through social media and the ferry's automated line: (410) 745-9023.