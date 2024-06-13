OXFORD, Md. - Less than a week before Election Day, the town of Oxford in Talbot County has adopted a unique way to enhance transparency in the voting process.
Commissioner candidate Josh Coder sent a letter to the town requesting the presence of poll watchers. However, the town has stated that such a provision is not included in their charter.
On Friday, June 14th, Oxford approved live streaming their elections in lieu of poll watchers. Streaming, according to Oxford officials, will broadcast the area voters sign in and the election box where the voters place their ballots. The stream will run without sound from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at which time it will include audio as the Board of Elections canvasses absentee ballots and counts ballots.
Rose Donovan, who moved to Oxford a few years ago and has previously voted in town elections, believes live streaming could add a layer of transparency.
“Voting should be transparent I think although it is a secret ballot but that wouldn't bother me. And I think the whole point is just making sure everybody gets a chance to cast their vote and have a voice,” Donovan said.
At this week's previous commissioners meeting, the town suggested live streaming the election as a compromise since poll watchers are not mentioned in the town charter.
Josh Coder, the candidate who requested poll watchers, declined our request for an interview but stated his support for the live stream compromise, despite it being less than what he had hoped for. He did not specify the reasons for his initial request for poll watchers.
Norm Bell, Coder's opponent, expressed his doubts about the necessity of live streaming.
“There's been no indication of anything but very properly run elections so the need for it is questionable in my mind,” Bell said.
If the town's Board of Elections approves the live streaming effort, the process of receiving and returning ballots would be on camera, but the actual casting of votes would not be filmed.
Ray Nissen, another Oxford voter, supports transparency but is curious about the necessity of such measures in a small town.
“It's interesting that we would have to go to these lengths in a small town like Oxford, but maybe that's the future of elections everywhere,” Nissen said.
The commissioner's race is the only election on the ballot. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18th.