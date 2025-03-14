OXFORD, Md. - Leaders in Oxford say flooding is becoming too frequent, prompting the town to consider a short-term solution to manage high water levels.
The Talbot County community currently relies on a check valve system designed to mitigate tidal flooding. The mechanism allows water to flow in before a gate eventually closes. While the system is somewhat effective, heavy rainfall on top of tidal flooding can overwhelm the area, submerging roads and rising as high as residents’ calves and in some cases, their hips.
To address the issue, town officials are exploring the purchase of portable pumps to provide temporary relief in severe flooding situations.
"We have situations where you have tidal inundation, but you also have heavy rainfall that results in stormwater. So they're coming from both directions," said Oxford Commissioner Tom Costigan.
Severe flooding has raised concerns about emergency response capabilities when roads become impassable.
"What happens is they have to take vehicles from here and park them down at the other end so that they can respond," said resident Rus Gray.
Costigan said the town is considering purchasing two to four portable pumps that can be transported by trailer to areas experiencing severe flooding.
"So the idea is for one of these tide gates to close and have a pump on the landward side of the tide gate that will pump overtop of the tide gate," he said.
The pumps would discharge excess water back into the creek.
"But let's face it... if you have waters that come over the bulkheads, what are you gonna do?" Gray said.
Officials acknowledge that the pumps are only a temporary fix.
"We are waiting until the water... the tidal water starts to recede, the check valves open up, and our gravity drainage system drains the town," Costigan said.
The town plans to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase the pumps, which are expected to cost between $60,000 and $90,000 each. Further discussion is scheduled for the next town meeting on March 18.