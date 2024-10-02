OXFORD, MD - The town of Oxford is considering further changes to how its town meetings are conducted, following backlash over new restrictions on public comments.
Last week, the town's commissioners adopted a proposal by Commissioner Norm Bell to limit when the public can offer input. Under the current rules, residents are allowed to submit comments before meetings via email or letter, or at the end of meetings. Public comments during the meeting are only permitted if commissioners specifically invite them.
However, the new restrictions sparked public criticism, leading the town to explore alternatives. During a public workshop on Wednesday, residents reviewed three different proposals for future meetings.
Bell’s proposal, now in place, continues to restrict comments during meetings. In contrast, Commissioner Katrina Greer’s version would allow public comment on each agenda item before votes are taken. Commissioner Tom Costigan’s version offers timed public comments at both the start and end of meetings.
Costigan explained that the proposed changes stem from previous disruptions.
“A few minutes into the meeting, we had someone shouting from the back of the room. Even this morning, people were murmuring and expressing views without being called on,” Costigan said.
Some residents are concerned about the current restrictions.
“They weren’t going to give us the opportunity to talk about different agenda items,” said Jan Greenhawk, an Oxford resident.
Opinions on the best approach remain divided.
Russ Gray, an Oxford resident, supports Costigan's version. “The more constructive, I think, would be before the meeting. I felt that basically offered the opportunity for anybody to speak” he said.
Debbie Krolicki, another resident, prefers Greer’s proposal. “I prefer comments before the vote. You don’t always know what’s going to be discussed, and it’s important to hear what the commissioners are thinking,” she said.
The commissioners are expected to continue discussing the three proposals, with a potential vote scheduled for their next meeting on Oct. 8.