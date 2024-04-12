OXFORD, MD - Parts of the mid-shore, including Dorchester and Talbot counties, were inundated overnight as flooding covered streets in low-lying areas.
Residents in Oxford accustomed to periodic flooding found themselves grappling with what they described as increasingly frequent occurrences. Dave Carroll, who resides in Oxford, recounted the challenges of navigating the high waters, even having to carry his dog through his flooded property.
"I do think it's been more frequent, at least in this year. It seems to be happening every 3 or 4 weeks. Um, and it used to be a couple times a year when we first got here a couple years ago," Carroll said.
His wife, Lynn Carroll echoed similar sentiments, noting that certain weather patterns, especially a mix of rain and wind, often heralded impending floods, particularly during high tide.
"A lot of times when it rains and the wind comes up the bay a certain way, we know that we're gonna get flooded. And especially when it's like high tide, we even know we're gonna get flooded then," Lynn Carroll said.
By early afternoon, water levels began to recede in Oxford, allowing vehicles to drive through what used to be impassable roads. However, residents such as Roel Hoekstra, who resides on Bank Street, expressed concerns about the rising water levels.
"Yeah, it's a concern. I think it's a pretty big concern in Oxford. I mean, it's uh, we're surrounded by water. I think it's clear... that, uh, well unscientifically it's clear that the bay seems to be getting a little higher so these low-lying areas really do struggle," Hoekstra said.
Residents emphasized the importance of proactive measures to protect property, with many opting to relocate vehicles to higher ground ahead of anticipated flooding.
Neighbors say floodwaters were much worse and much higher around 7:30 Friday morning. Low tide hit around 2:30 Friday afternoon," reported local authorities.