OXFORD, Md. - The Commissioners of Oxford have proposed an agreement with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office for temporary oversight of the town's police department after firing Police Chief Chris Phillips “for cause.”
The commissioners first announced Phillips’ dismissal on Nov. 18, saying they had reached a unanimous decision to fire the chief for cause, though did not specify what cause led to the termination.
Phillips was the third Oxford Police Chief in almost as many years.
On Monday, Nov. 24, the commissioners publicly spoke on the decision, saying they had fired Phillips after consulting with their insurance carrier but offered no further details.
“The events that led to the decision are not generally known to the public,” Commissioner David Donovan said. “We’ve said as little as possible publicly about the basis of our decision to avoid unnecessary public embarrassment to the chief and to avoid disclosing information that may be deemed confidential personnel information.”
Further disclosure of information surrounding Chief Phillips’ firing could risk expensive and time-consuming litigation for the town, Donovan went on to say.
“These types of decisions are difficult,” Commissioner Norman Bell said during Monday night’s meeting. “They’re not made lightly. But after careful consideration of the situation at hand, we considered all the facts and it was a multi-step process.”
Without an acting police chief, the commissioners said that they had formally requested the temporary assistance of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office to provide oversight and operational management of the Oxford Police Department. As part of the agreement, Sheriff Joseph Gamble would serve in the role of Oxford’s Chief of Police and assume day-to-day command of the department.
“This temporary arrangement is intended to ensure continuity of law enforcement services, safeguard public trust, and provide stability during a period of organizational reassessment,” the Commissioner’s proposal to Sheriff Gamble reads. “We are confident in your ability to provide capable, transparent, and accountable leadership during this time.”
In his response, Sheriff Gamble offered 80 hours a week of dedicated Sheriff deputy coverage in Oxford, estimating a rate of $71 an hour. The estimate, he said, would be generally comparable to Oxford’s FY25 expenditure for operating a police force.
Oxford’s one remaining police officer, Sgt. Brandon Bobbick, would continue to work 40-hours in coordination with the Sheriff’s office.
“We’ve met with the Commissioners of Oxford and we’re working in conjunction with them to provide police services for the town until they determine what direction they want to go in with their police department,” Sheriff Gamble tells WBOC.
The commissioners did not commit to plans to hire a new police chief during their Monday meeting, saying their agreement with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office would last at least until July of 2026. The arrangement, according to commissioners, would give them time to assess how best to move forward with the Oxford Police Department.