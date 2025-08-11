BERLIN, Md. -- It's nowhere near a done deal, but some major changes to Berlin's longtime parking structure could be on the horizon. The idea could bring in some much-needed money. Still, some business owners are hoping town officials look into other options.
Before making any major decisions, officials said they would like to hear from business owners. They plan on doing so in an official capacity early next month.
On Monday, we got a head start, walking around downtown Berlin and checking in with different businesses.
"I am absolutely, positively against paid parking in Berlin," said Larnet St. Amant at Bruder Hill. "I don't care where, how, I'm not for paid parking."
The money generated from paid parking would go towards capital projects for the parking lots around town, according to Councilmember Jay Knerr.
"They need to be paved, the infrastructure needs to be replaced, they're aging, they need to be restriped," said Knerr.
Those projects come with a price tag of $1.2 million.
"We need to engage the merchants and have a conversation about how we move forward with that whole process," said Knerr. "Because putting that burden on the taxpayers really wouldn't be fair, because most of the parking is used during events or during weekends by tourists."
St. Amant hopes an "option C" arises.
"We don't need paid parking. I understand there's money that needs to be made for some projects, we have to figure something else out, and I don't think we should put it on the taxpayers either, but there's a way that we can come up with some solutions," said St. Amant.
She said she's confident that business owners and town leaders can work together to find a solution that works for everyone.
Other business owners, however, aren't as staunchly opposed.
"I think in one way it'll benefit the town, getting the extra revenue, the extra income, so we can fund projects that we need to get done in Berlin," said Brandon Zlatniski at Sound Storm Records. "But, in the same breath, it's still paid parking and sometimes that does deter people from visiting."
At Monday night's council meeting, town officials are expected to discuss the idea of paid parking in greater detail and announce their intent to engage business owners throughout this process.
Town officials tell WBOC they aren't sure exactly what paid parking would look like if it comes to fruition. Would it be every day or just on weekends and during events? Which parking lots should be included? How much should people have to pay?
Officials said they will need to answer all these questions over the next few weeks.