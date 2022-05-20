LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public’s help with identifying two people accused of going on a shoplifting spree at the Lowe’s in Lewes.
Police said that at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, an unknown man and woman entered the Lowe’s located at 20364 Plantation Road and removed a large amount of merchandise from the store without paying for the items. The suspects then entered a black Chevrolet Cruze in the parking lot and were last seen departing from the area toward Plantation Road. No vehicle registration information is available, and their destination is unknown.
The male suspect is described as white, approximately 5-foot-11, weighing approximately 235 pounds, with a larger build. He is missing the lower portion of his right arm. The female suspect is described as white, approximately 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and an average build. It is believed that both suspects may be involved in similar shoplifting incidents throughout the state.
Delaware State Police Troop 7 continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking that anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Trooper H. LeCates by calling 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.