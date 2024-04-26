ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- Staffing shortages have prompted school leaders to consider signing and retention bonuses for the upcoming school year. These incentives aim to alleviate struggles across the board.
Since the pandemic, Accomack County schools have lost 36 bus drivers. The school system isn't just seeing trouble on the roads though. The staffing struggles have trickled into the classroom. Louis Bornes, a teacher at Metompkin Elementary, teaches fourth and fifth grade among other responsibilities.
"I still teach Title 1 Program which is a remedial program for K-3 and 3-5, I've helped with transportation buses, I've helped getting students in and out of the building," said Bornes.
The best solution may be more teachers. It's why Director of Human Resources and Staffing Beth Whitelock has proposed a $1,000 signing bonus.
"It's to help them bridge the gap between salaries around us and different areas and also to give teachers extra money back in their pocket," said Whitelock.
Dr. Dana Madison, Assistant Principal at Metompkin is skeptical and said she doesn't believe the $1,000 bonus will go a long way in attracting new teachers.
"It's not competitive enough compared to some of the other districts," said Madison. "Now I will say it will attract local people."
School leaders have also proposed a $1,500 retention bonus. Jillian Stabler, an art teacher at Metompkin, said that number mostly adds up, but feels teachers who have shown loyalty to the county are worth more.
"There's some people that have stayed here consistently every single year and are not moving up to Maryland or across the bay," said Stabler. "I would feel we deserve a little bit more."
Retention bonuses would be given to every single staff member. The signing bonuses would require a person to work through at least the next school year.