GEORGETOWN, Del. – Park Avenue in Georgetown will close for railroad crossing maintenance beginning Friday, Oct. 23, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Delmarva Central Railroad crews will resurface and perform general maintenance at the crossing between Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Delaware Route 9) and Springfield Road.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Friday. Detours will be in place for northbound and southbound traffic, with a separate route for trucks.
Passenger vehicles traveling northbound will be detoured via Springfield Road, Gravel Hill Road and Route 9 back to Park Avenue. Southbound traffic will use Route 9, Gravel Hill Road and Springfield Road.
Truck traffic will be detoured using U.S. Route 113, Wood Branch Road, Speedway Road, Zoar Road and Gravel Hill Road, with the route reversed for southbound trucks.
The work is expected to be completed and the detour lifted by 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Message signs will be posted in advance to alert motorists to the closure.