DOVER, Del.- A costly new parking garage is being planned for downtown Dover, garnering significant support from local business owners while also raising safety concerns.
The proposed structure, which would be located between South Bradford Street and South Governors Avenue, aims to expand parking capacity from 80 to over 300 spaces. The project is estimated to cost approximately $14 million.
The initiative is part of the Downtown Dover Revitalization Master Plan, which has identified parking needs as a priority.
Business owners like Chevonne Boyd of the Hive on Loockerman highlight the current lack of parking as a concern for customers. “We bring in a good amount of people, so having a parking structure is going to be awesome for us. It is actually one of the number one questions people ask us.”
However, some downtown workers emphasize that the city should consider additional factors beyond increasing parking spaces.
“Although parking would be ideal, we also have to factor in security,” said David Haye. “I don't know if they would have somebody around the clock working the area, but I think more protection should be in these areas that don't have too much.”
Boyd suggests that good lighting and a strong police presence would deter crime. “One thing would definitely be lighting. It is hard to get away with anything when there is enough lighting," she said.
Others propose that the parking garage should have restricted hours of operation and require a pass for entry. “There are a lot of people that just roam around downtown Dover, and you don't want your valuables taken,” another resident said.
The project is expected to be funded partly by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Dover Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to discuss the proposal in a meeting on Monday, June 17.