MILTON, Del. - As the town of Milton continues to grow, public parking is struggling to keep up—especially during busy weekends and local events.
At the local theater, the issue has become a frequent topic of conversation. Education Director Bella Myers says finding a spot can be difficult, particularly on days with multiple shows.
“It still is often a struggle for many people, especially on two-show days where we're bringing in up to 250 people per show,” Myers said. “Finding parking in Milton at those points, especially on busy weekend days, can still be quite difficult.”
To help ease the strain, the Milton Fire Department has for years allowed drivers to park in its spacious grass and gravel lots at no cost.
Jack Hudson, who has been with the fire company for 56 years, says the lots are used regularly as visitors come into town for the theater and local businesses.
“Our one parking lot is used quite frequently—in fact, almost every night,” Hudson said.
Now, the department is offering a way for visitors to give back. In response to increasing demand, the house committee have installed two donation boxes in the public parking areas. While parking remains free, visitors are encouraged to contribute if they can.
“We're not trying to push anybody into putting money in the box, but we want to make people aware of who does own the lot,” Hudson said. “And if you can donate something, it goes right back to your fire department.”
Hudson says parking throughout town fills up quickly during large community events, like the seasonal festivals and parades, and the situation is expected to intensify in the coming months.
With summer approaching and free concerts at the Quayside, Milton Theatre says they are anticipating even more visitors.
“Having the children out of school in summer camps here, as well as just walking around the town, going to the different restaurants, the summer ends up being the busiest season—and the season with the least parking,” Myers said.
Despite the challenges, the fire department’s approach offers a community-driven solution—helping visitors find parking while supporting local emergency services.
Officials also remind the public that certain designated spaces, including the main asphalt lot, are reserved for firefighters to guarantee quick access during emergencies.