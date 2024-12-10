Parkside High School

SALISBURY, MD– Wicomico County Public Schools officials say Parkside High School is closed today due to a nearby water line break.

The City reportedly shut off the school's water while crews work on a repair. The building is closed to staff and students, with administrators to work out of the adjacent Schumaker Complex, which is reportedly unaffected and operating normally.

Parkside high school, career and technical education and Prince Street Elementary Kindergarten students who attend CTE will not have class today, according to a press release.

Officials say to expect an update later today.

