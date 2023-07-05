MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - A Parsonsburg man has died after suffering a head injury in a golf cart accident in Mardela Springs this past weekend.
According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Chris James Ehinger, 38, was operating a golf cart on Saturday, July 1st just before 11p.m. when he attempted to exit the cart before coming to a complete stop.
Ehinger tripped and fell backwards, according to police, hitting his head on the pavement causing a severe head injury. Police responded to the report along with EMS, but Ehinger was pronounced deceased at the site.