PARSONSBURG, MD - The Wicomico Child Advocacy Center has announced the arrest of a Parsonsburg man on charges of sexual abuse of a minor.
According to the Advocacy Center, a victim reported multiple incidents of sex abuse that occurred several years ago in Wicomico County. The ensuing investigation identified Reginald Harrison Shockley, 66, of Parsonsburg, as the suspect, the Advocacy Center says. Shockley was arrested following the investigation on Tuesday, July 16th.
Investigators say they also learned Shockley is a licensed Clinical Social Worker and had frequent access to children in his employment. Anyone with information or concerns regarding Shockley is asked to call the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center at 410-334-6955 or the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4898.