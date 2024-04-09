ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, MD - The Assateague Island National Seashore and National Park Service has announced this year’s annual closure of areas on the north end of Assateague to protect nesting birds.
Park officials say the yearly closures help protect federally threatened birds such as the piping plover that lay their eggs in the sand or in dune grasses on the island. The designated areas are now closed until September, according to the Park Service.
Visitors to Assateague Island National Seashore are asked to respect the boundaries of these seasonal closures. While walking north of Assateague State Park is still permitted, pets are not permitted and visitors must stay below the high tide line.