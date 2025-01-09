CRISFIELD, MD - Icy conditions swept across the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday as frigid temperatures caused parts of the water to freeze. At Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield, the usually flowing waters resembled the texture of a slushie, with icicles forming on boats like barnacles.
"It's starting to ice up a little bit. It's not bad yet. There's a little bit of ice forming on the hulls, but so far that's all," said Bobby Graves, who was at the marina checking on a friend’s boat.
Windy conditions have played a significant role in the freezing process, but ironically, experts warn that the absence of wind could pose even greater risks to boaters.
"As long as we have the wind, it actually will keep the water from freezing," said Tom Schisler, executive director of Somers Cove Marina. "We’re really watching the nighttime temperatures and the wind. If the wind gets still and we have these low temperatures, it will freeze these boats in tight."
Boats trapped in ice could face structural damage, including cracking or even sinking. With meteorologists forecasting calmer winds tomorrow, Graves took the opportunity to inspect his friend’s boat while conditions were still manageable.
"Just checking on the light on the bilge pump, making sure the bilge pump is working and if the boat does take on water. Heat from the bulb is enough to keep the water from freezing around the pump," said Graves.
To prevent accidents, Schisler advises boaters to bring someone along or inform others before heading to the docks to check on their vessels. Slippery conditions on icy docks can lead to dangerous falls, making preparation and caution essential.