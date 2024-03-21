DOVER, Del.- A natural gas outage from Chesapeake Utilities is impacting a large area of Dover.
The city issued an alert about the outage on Facebook at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
Chesapeake Utilities confirmed it is aware of a widespread outage, primarily impacting regions along and east of Route 13 in Dover. The utility company has initiated efforts to address the disruption, assuring residents that comprehensive safety checks will be conducted before restoring natural gas services.
Continuous updates regarding the restoration progress are anticipated throughout the day. Residents are advised to facilitate technicians requiring access to homes or buildings for the purpose of rectifying gas-related appliance issues.
In response to the outage, several food service establishments situated along Route 13, including Wing Stop, Panda Express, Naz's Halal, and Seasons Pizza, have temporarily suspended operations.
Residents are reminded that attempts to manipulate gas meters should be strictly avoided for safety reasons.
As of 1:20 p.m. Thursday, Chesapeake Utilities reports that efforts to restore natural gas service are ongoing. Technicians are in the process of turning meters back on, and they expect to reach each meter as crews work through the night. However, residents are advised to plan for the possibility of remaining without natural gas Thursday night.
