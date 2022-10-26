BERLIN, Md. -- Main Street in Berlin will get resurfaced starting on Tuesday, November 1st. The area of Main Street from Worcester Highway to the South limits of the town will be re-paved.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The project is expected to be completed by the end of November, but inclement weather could extend the construction.
One local business owner was surprised he caught wind of the upcoming project just days before it's slated to begin.
"It was a total shock to us for sure," said Dana Gottloeb. "I’m amazed that nobody had known anything about this until today, you know a week, less than a week before they’re gonna start the project."
Gottloeb owns On What Grounds? Coffee House. He's hopeful the construction won't disrupt his business.
"I hope not, there isn’t a tremendous amount of parking on Main Street itself, most of our parking is off Main Street, so hopefully we’ll still get foot traffic but it will be a disruption nonetheless," said Gottloeb.
Another business owner in Berlin doesn't think his business will suffer all that much from the construction.
"I think people are gonna be coming regardless if there's construction," said Toby Gilbert.
Gilbert owns Gilbert's Provisions. The only thing he wishes was different is the timing of the paving project.
"Would be nicer if maybe they did it in February, but I don’t think it’s gonna cause that much disruption," said Gilbert.
People driving through Berlin in the month of November can expect 'major traffic impacts' on Main Street, according to the MDOT State Highway Administration.